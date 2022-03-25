Houthis' military spokesman to announce a wide operation 'deep' in Saudi Arabia - Tweet
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:56 IST
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Friday in a twitter post that he would be announcing details on a wide operation "deep" in Saudi Arabia.
Sarea's announcement comes after the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen thwarted and destroyed several explosives-laden drones and missiles on Friday targeting the kingdom's southern region and hitting water and electricity plants.
