Left Menu

Houthis' military spokesman to announce a wide operation 'deep' in Saudi Arabia  - Tweet

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:56 IST
Houthis' military spokesman to announce a wide operation 'deep' in Saudi Arabia  - Tweet
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Friday in a twitter post that he would be announcing details on a wide operation "deep" in Saudi Arabia.

Sarea's announcement comes after the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen thwarted and destroyed several explosives-laden drones and missiles on Friday targeting the kingdom's southern region and hitting water and electricity plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022