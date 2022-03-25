Left Menu

Delhi Police rescues 1,000 birds after raid

The Delhi Police, in collaboration with PETA (People for the ethical treatment of animals), raided an illegal bird market near Jama Masjid and rescued more than a thousand birds in the operation conducted on Wednesday here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:59 IST
Delhi Police rescues 1,000 birds after raid
Visuals of birds rescued from bird market near Jama Masjid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police, in collaboration with PETA (People for the ethical treatment of animals), raided an illegal bird market near Jama Masjid and rescued more than a thousand birds in the operation conducted on Wednesday here. After getting information from PETA, the Delhi Police rescued hundreds of muniya birds, two hill mynas, pigeons and many native parrots from the hands of vendors who had caged these birds after illegal hunting. The birds were trapped in small cages made of wire and stuffed in small dark rooms, suffocating for air and space. The police said that the birds were in a pitiable situation.

The rescued birds, including adults, juveniles and baby parakeets, were handed over to the Forest Department for further treatment and medical care. They will be sent back to their original habitat once they are fit and healthy. This bird market located near Jama Masjid has been in existence for a long time. Delhi Police has raided this market many times earlier and had rescued many such birds but illegal trading of the birds in this market is a common occurrence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022