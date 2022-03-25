Left Menu

Huge plume of black smoke seen rising in the Red Sea city of Jeddah - witnesses

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 25-03-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 21:02 IST
Huge plume of black smoke seen rising in the Red Sea city of Jeddah - witnesses
A huge plume of black smoke was seen rising in the Saudi Arabian Red Sea city of Jeddah, where oil giant Aramco has several oil facilities, witnesses said on Friday.

Yemen's Houthi group said on Friday that they would be issuing a statement on a big military operation "deep in Saudi Arabia".

