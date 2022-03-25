Huge plume of black smoke seen rising in the Red Sea city of Jeddah - witnesses
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 25-03-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 21:03 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
A huge plume of black smoke was seen rising in the Saudi Arabian Red Sea city of Jeddah, where oil giant Aramco has several oil facilities, witnesses said on Friday.
Yemen's Houthi group said on Friday that they would be issuing a statement on a big military operation "deep in Saudi Arabia".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabian
- Red Sea
- Aramco
- Houthi
- Yemen
- Saudi Arabia
- Jeddah
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two young American women rescued from Yemen's Houthis in U.S.-Saudi operation -source
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Saudi Aramco refinery, facilities
Yemen's Houthis claim drone attack on refinery in Saudi capital
Two young American women rescued from Yemen's Houthis in U.S.-Saudi operation -source
Aramco says China joint venture to develop refinery and petrochemical complex