Legislature of Andhra Pradesh passes two Appropriation Bills

The Andhra Pradesh Legislature on Friday passed two AP Appropriation Bills, 2022 enabling the State government to spend Rs 2.56 lakh crore in the 2022-23 financial year beginning April 1.

As per the estimates of the budget, presented on March 11 by Finance Minister of the State Buggana Rajendranth, the revenue receipts, including an open market of loan of Rs 55,000 crore, are expected to be Rs 1,91,225 crore in the next financial year. The revenue deficit is projected to touch Rs 17,036 crore.

For the freebie schemes, the Minister earmarked Rs 48,802 crore in 2022-23, which is Rs 718 crore more than the allocation this year.

The schemes are directly driven by loans raised by the government from various sources. The fiscal deficit in 2022-23 is expected to be Rs 48,724 crore even as the government intends to borrow Rs 55,000 crore.

The total public debt is projected to shoot up to Rs 4,39,394.35 crore in 2022-23, up from Rs 3,90,670 crore as per the revised estimate for 2021-22.

A sum of Rs 21,805 crore was earmarked for debt servicing in the next fiscal.

The government proposed creation of a Rs 350-crore special development package fund by placing Rs 2 crore at the disposal of each MLA.

"The Fund is for implementing socio-economic development programmes at the constituency-level to maximise welfare in line with the local needs and preferences," Buggana had said.

Winding up the discussion on the Bills, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government has been implementing the welfare schemes as was promised in the the YSR Congress's manifesto.

"We have honoured 95 per cent of the promises made through the manifesto, in the last three years. Annually, we are disbursing Rs 55,000 crore through direct benefit transfer schemes. Another Rs 17,305 crore is being distributed indirectly," the Chief Minister said.

The Legislature approved also the supplementary estimates of expenditure of Rs 1.73 lakh crore for the current year.

Both Houses were later adjourned sine die at the end of the 12-day Budget session.

