Ukrainian forces go on the offensive, recapturing towns on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv, while Russia could be scaling back its ambitions for the war.

REFUGEES * About 3.7 million people have left Ukraine in a month of war. * The United Nations is looking into allegations that civilians were forcibly moved from the besieged southern city of Mariupol to Russia.

FIGHTING * Local officials said 300 people may have been killed in the bombing of a Mariupol theatre. * Russia said 1,351 of its soliders had died, while the United Stations said it had confirmed 1,081 civilian deaths in Ukraine. * Ukrainian troops have repulsed a first attack by Russian forces on the town of Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, a presidential adviser said. * The northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has been cut off by Russian forces, the regional governor said. * Ukraine said Russian forces had managed partially to create a land corridor to Crimea from territory in Ukraine's Donetsk region. ENERGY/MARKETS/BUSINESS * China's state-run Sinopec Group suspended talks for a major petrochemical investment and a gas marketing venture in Russia, sources told Reuters, heeding a government call for caution as Western sanctions mount. * The United States will supply Europe with more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to help curb reliance on Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said. * European shares fell for a third straight session on Friday and were set to end the week lower. * The war is driving commodities prices up and is likely to reduce global growth prospects in the coming year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC. QUOTES * "I told my wife to grab the children and to hide in the basement, and I went to the drafting station and joined my unit straight away." - Andriy, a Ukrainian soldier on the frontline northwest of Kyiv. (Compiled by Angus MacSwan and Andrew Cawthorne)

