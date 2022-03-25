Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukrainian forces go on the offensive, recapturing towns on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv, while Russia could be scaling back its ambitions for the war. REFUGEES * About 3.7 million people have left Ukraine in a month of war. * The northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has been cut off by Russian forces, the regional governor said.
REFUGEES * About 3.7 million people have left Ukraine in a month of war. * The United Nations is looking into allegations that civilians were forcibly moved from the besieged southern city of Mariupol to Russia.
FIGHTING * Local officials said 300 people may have been killed in the bombing of a Mariupol theatre. * Russia said 1,351 of its soliders had died, while the United Stations said it had confirmed 1,081 civilian deaths in Ukraine. * Ukrainian troops have repulsed a first attack by Russian forces on the town of Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, a presidential adviser said. * The northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has been cut off by Russian forces, the regional governor said. * Ukraine said Russian forces had managed partially to create a land corridor to Crimea from territory in Ukraine's Donetsk region. ENERGY/MARKETS/BUSINESS * China's state-run Sinopec Group suspended talks for a major petrochemical investment and a gas marketing venture in Russia, sources told Reuters, heeding a government call for caution as Western sanctions mount. * The United States will supply Europe with more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to help curb reliance on Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said. * European shares fell for a third straight session on Friday and were set to end the week lower. * The war is driving commodities prices up and is likely to reduce global growth prospects in the coming year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC. QUOTES * "I told my wife to grab the children and to hide in the basement, and I went to the drafting station and joined my unit straight away." - Andriy, a Ukrainian soldier on the frontline northwest of Kyiv. (Compiled by Angus MacSwan and Andrew Cawthorne)
