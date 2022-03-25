Left Menu

Karnataka to celebrate Jagadguru Renukacharya Jayanthi on March 16

The Karnataka government has decided to celebrate Jagadguru Sri Renukacharya Jayanthi every year on March 16.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-03-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 21:17 IST
Chief Minster of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka government has decided to celebrate Jagadguru Sri Renukacharya Jayanthi every year on March 16. The Akhil Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha of Kalaburagi had appealed to the State government to celebrate his Jayanthi as a government programme. Following this, the Department of Kannada and Culture issued the orders acceding to the demand to celebrate the Jayanti of Jagadguru Sri Renukacharya.

The government of Basavaraj Bommai issued an order to this effect today. Jagadguru Sri Renukacharya has presented a great epic 'Siddantha Shikhamani' to society. He preached the ideals of social harmony and brotherhood to the people. Jagadguru has lakhs of devotees all over the country including Karnataka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

