Saudi Aramco Jeddah storage facility hit by attack - source

A Saudi Aramco storage facility has been hit by an attack in Jeddah, a source told Reuters.

Saudi state media had reported a string of drone and rocket attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement and a huge plume of black smoke was seen rising in Jeddah. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

