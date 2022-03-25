Saudi Aramco Jeddah storage facility hit by attack - source
A Saudi Aramco storage facility has been hit by an attack in Jeddah, a source told Reuters.
Saudi state media had reported a string of drone and rocket attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement and a huge plume of black smoke was seen rising in Jeddah. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alex Richardson)
