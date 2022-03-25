Qatar will continue supplying Europe with gas - minister
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 25-03-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 21:43 IST
Qatar will continue supplying Europe with gas, its Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi told CNN in an interview aired on Friday.
"From a business perspective, we do not choose sides," said Kaabi, who is also president and chief executive of state-owned oil and gas group Qatar Energy, commenting on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.
