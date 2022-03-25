CISF takes over security of Jio World Centre in Mumbai

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday took over the regular security of Jio World Centre (JWC) at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. More than 230 CISF personnel headed by a Deputy Commandant rank officer will provide round the clock security to the establishment.

In the light of a threat perception, the security of Jio World Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai is of utmost importance as this vital installation is contributing to the national economy. CISF will provide security to the JWC on Quick Reaction Team (QRT) pattern. KN Tripathi, Inspector General, CISF (Western Sector headquarters) was the chief guest on the occasion. Rajmal Nahar, President, Real Estate, Reliance Industries Ltd, officials of Reliance Industries, CISF and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

With this induction, total private establishments under CISF security cover raised to 12 (twelve) as of date. The administrative control of this private establishment will be under IG, CISF Western Sector, Mumbai.

Jio World Centre is owned by Reliance Industries Ltd, (Reliance Real Estate). It is an iconic multi-utility project situated at Bandra Kurla Complex in heart of India's business capital city, Mumbai, built on a 75,000 sq metre plot. (ANI)

