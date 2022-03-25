Left Menu

Maha budget session ends; detailed discussions held to address issues, says Dy CM

Detailed discussion was held on the urban and rural problems during the budget and an attempt was made to address those. Every ST depot will have one charging station, he said.Pawar claimed the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government will not let Vidarbha and Marathwada regions face injustice as was being alleged by some BJP leaders.The deputy chief minister said 17 bills were passed in both the Houses during this session.

Detailed discussions were held and an attempt was made to address urban and rural issues during the budget session of the Maharashtra state legislature, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday.

Pawar made the remarks while interacting with media persons on the last day of the budget session. "Detailed discussion was held on the urban and rural problems during the budget and an attempt was made to address those. The budget is being welcomed from all areas," he claimed.

A section of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees have been on strike since October last year demanding that the undertaking be merged with the state government, which would give them better salaries and greater job security.

Asked about it, he assured that MSRTC staffers will get their salaries on time and there will be no shortage of funds for the purpose.

He said 3,000 new buses will be purchased for the corporation in the time to come, comprising 1,000 CNG ones and the rest electric.

''A total of 5,000 charging stations will be set up for the purpose. Every ST depot will have one charging station," he said.

Pawar claimed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will not let Vidarbha and Marathwada regions face injustice as was being alleged by some BJP leaders.

The deputy chief minister said 17 bills were passed in both the Houses during this session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

