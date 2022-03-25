Budget session ends, Maha Assembly prorogued
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature was prorogued on Friday with Deputy Assembly Speaker Narhari Zirwal saying that the next session will be held from July 18 in Mumbai.
The budget session began on March 3, and 15 sittings of the Assembly took place, an official said, adding that business was transacted in the House for an average of 7 hours 10 minutes daily.
The attendance in the Assembly was 91.53 per cent during the session and average attendance was 84.38 per cent, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
