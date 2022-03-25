Health ministry to organize 'Chintan Shivir' tomorrow

Left Menu

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will organize a one-day "Chintan Shivir" about the progress of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY on Saturday, according to official sources.

By Shalini Bhardwaj

Sources informed that the shivir will be attended by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, MOS Dr Bharati Praveen Pawar, Secretary Health Rajesh Bhushan, Member Health Niti Aayog Dr V K Paul, NHA CEO Dr RS Sharma, and other senior health officials. This Chintan Shivir will be held in three sessions including 'engaging with hospitals', 'beneficiary outreach and empowerment' and the progress of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY.

Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the flagship scheme of the Government of India that provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries). The scheme provides cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

