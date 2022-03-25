Left Menu

Delhi's power dept met peak demand of 7323 MW between April and Dec last year: Outcome survey report

The Delhi governments power department met the peak demand of 7323 MW from April to December last year, according to the Outcome Survey status report 2021-22.It stated that out of 52 indicators for assessment, 83 per cent are on track.The survey said 1,160 rooftop solar photovoltaic plants were installed in government buildings till December 2021 as against the target of 1,150.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:33 IST
Delhi's power dept met peak demand of 7323 MW between April and Dec last year: Outcome survey report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's power department met the peak demand of 7323 MW from April to December last year, according to the Outcome Survey status report 2021-22.

It stated that out of 52 indicators for assessment, 83 per cent are on track.

The survey said 1,160 rooftop solar photovoltaic plants were installed in government buildings till December 2021 as against the target of 1,150. Also, 4519 such plants were installed in private buildings against a target of 4,500, it noted.

Delhi met the peak demand of 7,323 MW successfully during April-December 2021, the survey mentioned.

It said the power department has subsidized 100% of the energy charges for domestic consumers consuming up to 200 units per month and provided subsidies up to Rs 800 per month for consuming between 201 to 400 units monthly.

This has benefitted 46.93 lakh domestic consumers out of the 54.20 lakh consumers, 86.60 per cent (approx.), till December 2021, the Outcome Survey status report 2021-22 stated.

Delhi has installed 897.601 MW capacity of solar power against the target of 1825 MW till December 2021. These plants have generated 692.049 Mega Units till December 2021 against a yearly target of 750 mega units, it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022