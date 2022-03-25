Saudi Arabia will not hold responsibility for oil supplies shortage caused by Houthi attacks - Ministry
Saudi Arabia will not hold responsibility for any shortage of oil supplies in global markets caused by Houthi attacks on its oil facilities, the Saudi energy ministry said on Friday following a Houthi attack on its oil giant Aramco's facilities.
Petroleum products distribution stations in Jizan and Jeddah were attacked with missiles on Friday causing no casualties, the ministry added.
