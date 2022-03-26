Left Menu

Qatar will continue supplying Europe with gas -minister

In a separate interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), Al-Kaabi said that it would take years for Europe to reduce dependence on Russia for gas, adding such a step required careful planning and took years to implement. He was commenting days after German economy minister Robert Habeck visited Qatar to seek supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in an attempt to become less reliant on Russia, Germany's largest gas supplier. Germany had on Sunday said that a partnership had been clinched.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 26-03-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 00:25 IST
Qatar will continue supplying Europe with gas -minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Qatar will continue supplying Europe with gas, Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi told CNN in an interview aired on Friday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised fears of supply disruptions.

"From a business perspective, we do not choose sides," said Al-Kaabi, who is also president and chief executive of state-owned oil and gas group Qatar Energy, commenting on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. In a separate interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), Al-Kaabi said that it would take years for Europe to reduce dependence on Russia for gas, adding such a step required careful planning and took years to implement.

He was commenting days after German economy minister Robert Habeck visited Qatar to seek supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in an attempt to become less reliant on Russia, Germany's largest gas supplier. Al-Kaabi told FAZ that while no long-term energy partnership had been agreed with Germany yet there was a "clear will" to do business. Germany had on Sunday said that a partnership had been clinched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022