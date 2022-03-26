Left Menu

France's Macron: European Commission to have mandate to make common energy purchases

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-03-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 00:34 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
The European Commission will have a mandate to make common energy purchases in order to allow the European Union to get a better grip on its energy supplies and on tackling energy prices, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron also told a news conference in Brussels that there was a need to improve the disconnection between the price of electricity from the price of gas.

Energy prices have risen sharply in the wake of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

