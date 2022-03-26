Left Menu

Old pension scheme likely to be revived, MLA fund hiked: Jharkhand CM

We are going to implement the old pension scheme in the state very soon, Soren said in the assembly. Legislators of ruling and opposition parties in the state have been demanding revival of the old pension scheme.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-03-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 00:41 IST
Old pension scheme likely to be revived, MLA fund hiked: Jharkhand CM
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The month-long budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren hinting at a possible revival of the old pension scheme, and increasing the MLA fund.

The session, which started on February 25, had a total of 17 working days. "We are going to implement the old pension scheme in the state very soon," Soren said in the assembly. Legislators of ruling and opposition parties in the state have been demanding revival of the old pension scheme. The scheme for government employees was discontinued from April 1, 2004, and the new National Pension Scheme (NPS) was implemented.

The National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS), an umbrella body of more than 14 lakh central and state government employees, had recently urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to consider modifications in the NPS.

"The MLA fund will soon be increased from Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore...," Soren added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022