Spain welcomes EU energy deal

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday welcomed a deal struck by EU leaders to tackle the impact of the Ukraine war on energy prices.
"We must be united at EU level to tackle the consequences of the crisis. That's what we managed to do today," Sanchez told a news conference after EU leaders gave Spain and Portugal a special permission to manage their own electricity prices.
