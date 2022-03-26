Spain's PM Sanchez says EU allows Spain, Portugal to implement measures to cut energy prices
26-03-2022
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain and Portugal will be allowed to implement temporary measures to cut the price of energy as part of a deal agreed by EU leaders in Brussels.
He said the measure will not distort prices on the European market.
