France's Macron: no reason to accept Russia demands for rouble payments for Russia gas

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-03-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 00:59 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said there was no reason for France to accept a demand from Russia to pay up in Russian roubles for Russian gas. Russian President Vladimir Putin had said earlier this week that Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sold to "unfriendly" countries, raising alarm about a possible gas crunch in Europe.

Macron told a news conference in Brussels that "texts show it is forbidden" to make such demands for payments in the rouble.

