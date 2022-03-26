EU executive charged with urgently assessing electricity price measures

EU leaders agreed on Friday that the European Commission should be ready to make urgent assessments of measures taken by EU members, including to mitigate the impact of fossil fuel price hikes of electricity prices.

According to the concluding text of a summit, the Commission will ensure that measures to cut electricity prices do not disturb the market for others. It will also take into account the temporary nature of the measures and the degree to which the countries are connected with the EU power grid.

