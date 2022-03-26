France's Macron: European Commission to have mandate to make common energy purchases

The European Commission will now start working on making common energy purchases in order to allow the European Union to get a better grip on its energy supplies and on tackling energy prices, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"We've seen some countries going towards other countries to negotiate their own contracts, that, and I told colleagues, it's not the best way as we are pushing prices up," Macron told a news conference after an EU summit in Brussels. "As we need to go towards a European diversification, it's much more pertinent that the discussions for new contracts like Norway, Qatar or the United States, can negotiate en masse and volume. It's much better for us. "

Macron also said there was a need to improve the disconnection between the price of electricity from the price of gas. "This is a start because the Commission until now wasn't able to, secondly, there is no limit (on the capacity of purchases), thirdly it's on a voluntary basis for companies that already have contracts and fourthly there are two types of grouped purchases - put the existing contracts to negotiate and consolidate and then new markets," he said.

Energy prices have risen sharply in the wake of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

