S&P revises Saudi Arabia's outlook to 'positive'

Rating agency S&P revised Saudi Arabia's outlook to "positive" from "stable" on Friday, citing improving GDP growth and fiscal dynamics over the medium term. S&P affirmed the country's rating at "A-/A-2". "Higher global oil prices and rising production volumes, alongside a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, are supporting Saudi Arabia's fiscal and GDP growth dynamics," S&P said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2022 03:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 03:13 IST
Rating agency S&P revised Saudi Arabia's outlook to "positive" from "stable" on Friday, citing improving GDP growth and fiscal dynamics over the medium term.

S&P affirmed the country's rating at "A-/A-2". Saudi GDP rose by 3.3% in 2021, according to official statistics released last week, a turn from the 4.1% contraction in 2020, when oil crashed and economies across the world were hammered by the pandemic.

Oil prices leapt 50% last year as demand recovered, and then surged above $100 a barrel to 14-year highs in February after Russia invaded Ukraine, leading Western nations to urge major producers to increase output. Demand for Saudi crude oil has been further underpinned by demand as some countries attempt to reduce imports from Russia, S&P said.

The rating agency in its report https://disclosure.spglobal.com/ratings/en/regulatory/article/-/view/type/HTML/id/2814972 forecast Saudi real GDP growth for the current year to rise to 5.8% and average 2.7% from 2023 to 2025. "Higher global oil prices and rising production volumes, alongside a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, are supporting Saudi Arabia's fiscal and GDP growth dynamics," S&P said.

