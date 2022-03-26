Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition asks civilians to avoid oil sites in Yemen's Hodeidah -state media

Updated: 26-03-2022 05:42 IST
Saudi-led coalition asks civilians to avoid oil sites in Yemen's Hodeidah -state media

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said early on Saturday that it will "directly deal with sources of threat" and asked civilians to avoid being near any oil site or facility in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Saudi state media reported.

The coalition's warning came after it said it had intercepted and destroyed two drones over Yemeni skies that had been launched towards the kingdom from oil facilities in Hodeidah.

The coalition said it would spare civilian sites and avoid oil facilities collateral damages.

