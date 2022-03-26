Left Menu

Female infanticide, child marriages will increase, if inflation not controlled, says Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said if inflation is not controlled then cases of female infanticide and child marriages will increase in the country.

26-03-2022
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said if inflation is not controlled then cases of female infanticide and child marriages will increase in the country. While addressing the State Assembly on Friday, he said, "Cases of female infanticide, child marriage will increase in the coming days if we'll not control inflation in the country."

He further claimed that campaigns like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' will be finished as people will not have money to provide education to their daughters. "The country's Adivasis, Dalits, backward classes will be the worst impacted by inflation," he said.(ANI)

