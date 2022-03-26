Left Menu

Hyderabad-based firm makes surveillance equipment for security forces under 'Make in India'

Complying with the 'Make in India' initiative, a Hyderabad-based company is researching, designing, developing and manufacturing customized surveillance equipment for the security forces of the country.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-03-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 09:02 IST
Hyderabad-based firm makes surveillance equipment for security forces under 'Make in India'
A drone developed by Hyderabad based company (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Complying with the 'Make in India' initiative, a Hyderabad-based company is researching, designing, developing and manufacturing customised surveillance equipment for the security forces of the country. The firm, HC Robotics, is backed by research centres in the United States of America and Europe. It specializes in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), EOIR Cameras and AI-based image processing solutions.

"We manufacture drones, cameras and tac towers. We supply these to the Indian borders for surveillance purposes," Dr Dileep, Project Manager of HC Robotics told ANI. Highlighting the speciality of the drones have by the company, he said that they have 40 minutes endurance with 5 kg payload and provide live feed to the base camp with low latency. These are equipped with advanced collision prevention and obstacle avoidance features supporting the safest possible flights. These drones can be helpful for aerial surveillance, gathering military intelligence, conducting Search & Rescue (SAR) operations, he said.

Notably, HC Robotics has received the 'Good Samaritan' award from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate for their drone services during the first wave of COVID-19. "We also make 4K resolution cameras that have the gimble itself. Another product is a tac tower which is a 40-feet long carbon fibre tube which takes surveillance of about 5 km radius from the height of 40 feet (above the ground)," Dr Dileep said.

Partnered with institutions such as IIT Hyderabad, IIIT-DM Kurnool, AP, for research collaboration on UAVs, Gyro stabilized gimbal cameras, Artificial Intelligence and other advanced technologies, the firm is committed to delivering advanced, innovative, and technology-enabled solutions at affordable costs. HC Robotics, established in November 2018, is a team of over 60 members including a research team that includes Doctorates, Engineers from IITs, and other premium institutes in India, the USA and stalwarts from the industry with real-time experience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022