Left Menu

Iran says Durra gas field is a joint Iran-Kuwait-Saudi field

Kuwait said last Monday that it had signed a document with Saudi Arabia to develop the Durra field. "The Arash/Al-Durra gas field is a joint field between Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia," Iran's foreign ministery said in a tweet. "Parts of it are located in areas between Iran and Kuwait whose water boundaries have not been been defined.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 10:30 IST
Iran says Durra gas field is a joint Iran-Kuwait-Saudi field

Iran said on Saturday that the Durra gas field is a joint Iran-Kuwait-Saudi Arabia gas field and that Tehran reserves the right to exploit it. Kuwait said last Monday that it had signed a document with Saudi Arabia to develop the Durra field.

"The Arash/Al-Durra gas field is a joint field between Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia," Iran's foreign ministery said in a tweet. "Parts of it are located in areas between Iran and Kuwait whose water boundaries have not been been defined. The Islamic Republic of Iran also reserves the right to exploit the gas field," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022