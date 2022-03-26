Left Menu

Lankan newspapers run out of newsprint due to forex crisis; suspend publication

People are also facing long hours of power cuts daily.All essentials are in short supply due to import restrictions forced by the forex crisis.As part of its measures to tackle the crisis, the Sri Lankan government has sought Indias assistance.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 26-03-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 11:39 IST
Lankan newspapers run out of newsprint due to forex crisis; suspend publication
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's two major newspapers on Saturday suspended their publication over newsprint shortage and price escalation caused by the country's all-time worst foreign exchange crisis.

The Island, an English daily along with its sister Sinhala paper Divayina, ceased to print as the newsprint scarcities and price escalations hit the media organisation.

"We regret to inform our readers that we have been compelled to suspend the publication of The Island print edition on Saturday until further notice in view of the newsprint shortage," Upali Newspapers Limited said in a statement.

Sri Lanka is facing its all-time worst foreign exchange crisis after the pandemic hit the nation's earnings from tourism and remittances.

The import costs of newsprint also rose remarkably since the government's decision early this month to float the Sri Lankan rupee against the US dollar.

The Island newspaper, which has been in print since October 1981, will now function as an e-paper.

Sri Lanka is facing an acute economic and energy crisis triggered due to shortage of foreign exchange. A sudden rise in prices of key commodities and fuel shortage forced tens of thousands of people to queue for hours outside petrol filling stations. People are also facing long hours of power cuts daily.

All essentials are in short supply due to import restrictions forced by the forex crisis.

As part of its measures to tackle the crisis, the Sri Lankan government has sought India's assistance. After months of resistance, the government is preparing to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic bailout.

In a related development, the Indian Oil Corporation's local entity LIOC effected another price hike of petrol with effect from midnight Friday. This was the LIOC's fourth price hike since February.

India recently announced to extend a USD 1 billion line of credit to Sri Lanka as part of its financial assistance to help the country deal with the economic crisis. New Delhi had extended a USD 500 million line of credit to Colombo in February to help it purchase petroleum products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022