Ukrainian president calls on energy producers to hike output

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on energy producing countries on Saturday to increase output so that Russia cannot use its oil and gas wealth to "blackmail" other nations.

Addressing the Doha Forum international conference via video link, Zelenskiy also said no country is insured against shocks from disruptions to food supply happening because of Russia's invasion of his country.

