Ukrainian president calls on energy producers to hike output

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 13:27 IST
Ukrainian president calls on energy producers to hike output
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on energy producing countries on Saturday to increase output so that Russia cannot use its oil and gas wealth to "blackmail" other nations.

Addressing the Doha Forum international conference via video link, Zelenskiy also said no country is insured against shocks from disruptions to food supply happening because of Russia's invasion of his country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

