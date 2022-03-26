Denied ambulance, Chhattisgarh man forced to carry daughter's body on shoulders; probe ordered

A man in Chhattisgarh's Surguja was forced to carry his 7-year-old daughter's body on his shoulders after he was allegedly denied an ambulance by a government hospital, on Saturday. The girl was hospitalised after she complained of severe stomach ache and a high fever.

The hospital officials stated that the family was in a state of shock after the sudden demise of their daughter and therefore couldn't understand that the ambulance was to reach them at the earliest. Later, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo ordered a probe into the matter.

"Concerned health official from Lakhanpur should have made the father understand to wait for hearse instead of letting him go. I have ordered the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) to investigate the issue," said Deo. He also said that Block Medical Officer(BMO) would be replaced in case of negligence in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)