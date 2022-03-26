Left Menu

Denied ambulance, Chhattisgarh man forced to carry daughter's body on shoulders; probe ordered

A man in Chhattisgarh's Surguja was forced to carry his 7-year-old daughter's body on his shoulders after he was allegedly denied an ambulance by a government hospital, on Saturday.

ANI | Surguja (Chattisgarh) | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:25 IST
Denied ambulance, Chhattisgarh man forced to carry daughter's body on shoulders; probe ordered
Visuals of man carrying his 7-year-old daughter's body on his shoulders. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Chhattisgarh's Surguja was forced to carry his 7-year-old daughter's body on his shoulders after he was allegedly denied an ambulance by a government hospital, on Saturday. The girl was hospitalised after she complained of severe stomach ache and a high fever.

The hospital officials stated that the family was in a state of shock after the sudden demise of their daughter and therefore couldn't understand that the ambulance was to reach them at the earliest. Later, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo ordered a probe into the matter.

"Concerned health official from Lakhanpur should have made the father understand to wait for hearse instead of letting him go. I have ordered the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) to investigate the issue," said Deo. He also said that Block Medical Officer(BMO) would be replaced in case of negligence in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022