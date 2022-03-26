EU's Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran very close
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:33 IST
The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Saturday that Iran and world powers were very close to an agreement on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.
Borrell was addressing the Doha Forum international conference.
The nuclear talks had been close to an agreement until Russia made last minute demands of the United States, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine should not affect its trade with Iran.
