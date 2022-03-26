Left Menu

Rhino census begins at Assam's Kaziranga National Park

The census of the one-horned rhinoceros started in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, said forest officials on Saturday.

ANI | Kaziranga (Assam) | Updated: 26-03-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 15:07 IST
Rhino census begins at Assam's Kaziranga National Park
A rhino at Assam's Kaziranga National Park (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The census of the one-horned rhinoceros started in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, said forest officials on Saturday. Ramesh Gogoi, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve informed that it was the 14th rhino census at Kaziranga National Park.

"The enumerators and observers have already moved to their respective places. They will submit their counting reports to us today evening. We will make placement for the enumerators and observers for tomorrow also. We have identified 76 blocks and invited 60 enumerators and observers for this census and most of them have participated in the census," Gogoi said. The periodic count is said to continue till March 28. The national park will remain closed for visitors between March 26 and March 28 due to the census.

Earlier, the globally renowned Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve received a record-breaking visitors count of over two lakhs which was the highest in the last 12 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022