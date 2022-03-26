Left Menu

Gujarat: Amit Shah inaugurates Audiology College at hospital in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the College of Audiology at the Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 26-03-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 15:15 IST
Gujarat: Amit Shah inaugurates Audiology College at hospital in Ahmedabad
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates College of Audiology at Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the College of Audiology at the Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. "Inaugurated 'Annakshetra' and newly built 'College of Audiology' at Sola Civil Hospital, Gandhinagar today. While on the one hand, the relatives of the patients will get free food from the Annakshetra, on the other hand, the youth of the area will get a better education and the public will get the benefit of better health facilities from the college," Shah said in a tweet.

Shah also visited the residence of a party worker in Gandhinagar earlier today. The Assembly elections are due later this year in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022