Bitumen use likely to be made mandatory in construction of national highways soon

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that the government is trying to make use of bitumen mandatory for the construction of national highways.

ANI | Sangli (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-03-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 15:30 IST
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Sangli (Photo credit: Twitter@nitin_gadkari). Image Credit: ANI
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that the government is trying to make use of bitumen mandatory for the construction of national highways. "In the coming days as far as the use of bitumen is concerned, I will be taking a meeting in Delhi soon for it. The way farmers started producing ethanol from biomass, now we are trying to make use of bitumen mandatory on the national highway," Gadkari said after inaugurating two National Highway projects worth Rs 2,334 crore in Sangli, Maharashtra.

He further said that bagasse is produced from sugarcane processing industries and highlighted the importance of utilizing waste materials. Gadkari, while addressing the event, also said that he considers himself as the "ambassador" of Maharashtra.

"During my last seven years of tenure serving in various portfolios, I got an opportunity to do work of approximately 5 lakh crore development for Maharashtra alone. I consider myself as the ambassador of Maharashtra," he said. "I always feel that Maharashtra should be happy and prosperous. I want Maharashtra - the state of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - to become the number one state in the country," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

