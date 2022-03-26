Moscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading in normal mode on Monday -central bank
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 16:06 IST
The Russian central bank said on Saturday that the Moscow Exchange will resume trading on Monday, with shares and bonds in normal mode.
It said the trading session will last from 9:50 a.m. until 1:50 p.m. Moscow time (0650-1050 GMT).
