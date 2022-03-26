Left Menu

Jharkhand: 3 TPC extremists killed in encounter with security forces in Latehar district

Three Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) extremists including Sub Zonal Commander and Area Commander were killed in an encounter that took place between security forces and the banned extremist outfit in the Latehar district of Jharkhand, informed police officials on Saturday.

ANI | Latehar (Jharkhand) | Updated: 26-03-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 16:25 IST
Jharkhand: 3 TPC extremists killed in encounter with security forces in Latehar district
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Three Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) extremists including Sub Zonal Commander and Area Commander were killed in an encounter that took place between security forces and the banned extremist outfit in the Latehar district of Jharkhand, informed police officials on Saturday.

The security forces who were involved in the encounter also comprised of Jharkhand Jaguar, Latehar Police and other units of Jharkhand police.

Following the encounter, a search operation is underway in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

