RLD forms committee to review UP poll results

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has constituted a committee to review the results of the recently held assembly elections which is collecting information from districts, its national president Chaudhary Jayant Singh said here on Saturday.

Chaudhary held a meeting with the newly elected MLAs of the RLD at party's headquarters here and also thanked the party workers for working well under the alliance.

''After the review, a large-scale workers’ conference will be organised in Lucknow,'' Chaudhary said addressing them.

The RLD had fought the election in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and won eight seats.

''Eight MLAs of Rashtriya Lok Dal are equal to 80 who will work as the voice of the youths and the unemployed, along with farmers and labourers of Uttar Pradesh and will keep a close watch on the issues of public interest in line with our ‘sankalp patra’,'' Chaudhary said while addressing the MLAs.

Party sources said that Chaudhary met SP president Akhilesh Yadav at the SP headquarters later and the two leaders resolved to work together in an effective manner.

