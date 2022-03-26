Left Menu

Fire at one Saudi fuel storage tank hit by Houthis under control -TV

Saudi Arabia's civil defence brought under control on Saturday a fire in one of two fuel storage tanks in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah which were hit by an attack by Yemen's Houthis, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV channel reported.

Fire at one Saudi fuel storage tank hit by Houthis under control -TV
Efforts were continuing to extinguish the fire at the second storage tank, the channel added.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have escalated missile and drone attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities in recent weeks and ahead of a temporary truce for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which starts early in April. The latest attack, on Friday, came as Jeddah hosts the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday.

