Jordan, Iraq extend MOU on importing 10,000 bpd of Iraqi Kirkuk crude - statement

Jordan and Iraq agreed to extend a memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides to import 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iraqi Kirkuk crude oil, Jordan's state news agency reported on Saturday.

The oil will be transported to the Jordan Petroleum Refinery in Zarqa, it added.

(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; editing by Barbara Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)