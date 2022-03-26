Private sector full engagement required for energy transition - Kerry
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Saturday the private sector has to become "fully engaged" in energy transition plans to curb carbon emissions causing global warming. Kerry, addressing the Doha Forum conference in Qatar, said governments are "not doing everything we promised" at international climate change conferences.
