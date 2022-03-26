Left Menu

Totalenergies says European gas price will climb unless accepted as long-term part of energy mix

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 26-03-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 18:26 IST
Patrick Pouyanne Image Credit: Wikipedia
Totalenergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Saturday European gas prices would climb until a clear decision is made that the hydrocarbon needs to be part of the European energy mix for the long term.

"It is very clear to me that gas price in Europe will be higher tomorrow than it was yesterday," he told a panel at the annual Doha Forum in Qatar.

"Fundamentally we will manage to get the price back if we accept that gas is part of the European mix," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

