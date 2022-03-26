Totalenergies says European gas price will climb unless accepted as long-term part of energy mix
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 26-03-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 18:26 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
Totalenergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Saturday European gas prices would climb until a clear decision is made that the hydrocarbon needs to be part of the European energy mix for the long term.
"It is very clear to me that gas price in Europe will be higher tomorrow than it was yesterday," he told a panel at the annual Doha Forum in Qatar.
"Fundamentally we will manage to get the price back if we accept that gas is part of the European mix," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patrick Pouyanne
- Europe
- European
- Qatar
- Doha Forum
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Union dashes Ukraine's hopes of quick membership
European shares bounce after selloff on ECB's hawkish surprise
Russian gas flows on key pipelines to Europe remain steady
'Unthinkable' has happened, we’ve war in Europe, says IMF MD
European shares rise after sell-off on ECB's hawkish surprise