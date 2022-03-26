Left Menu

C'garh gives permission to Rajasthan state utility for coal mining in Parsa-Kanta block

In such a situation, due to non-supply of coal for the power generation units of Rajasthan, there was a situation of power crisis in the state.Gehlot had urged the Chhattisgarh government to take appropriate positive decisions on this subject at the earliest, keeping in mind the environmental protection and the needs of Rajasthan.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-03-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 19:03 IST
The Chhattisgarh government has given permission to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RRVUN) for the mining of coal in 1,136 hectare area of forest land under the second phase of Parsa East-Kanta Basan block, a release said on Saturday.

The decision is expected to ensure smooth supply of coal to the thermal units in Rajasthan.

The approval has come after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur on Friday and requested for early issuance of permission for the mining in the coal block allotted to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for smooth supply of coal to Rajasthan.

An official statement said that after the meeting of Gehlot and Baghel, immediate decision was taken on diversion of forest land for coal mining in the second phase of Parsa East-Kanta Basan coal block.

In this regard, the Under Secretary, Forest and Climate Change Department, Government of Chhattisgarh has written a letter to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief of Forest Force, Chhattisgarh to take appropriate action.

The Government of India had allotted 15 MTPA coal blocks at Parsa East-Kanta Basan (PEKB) in Chhattisgarh and 5 MTPA capacity at Parsa to Rajasthan in 2015. Mining in the first phase of Parsa East-Kanta Basan coal block has been completed this month. In such a situation, due to non-supply of coal for the power generation units of Rajasthan, there was a situation of power crisis in the state.

Gehlot had urged the Chhattisgarh government to take appropriate positive decisions on this subject at the earliest, keeping in mind the environmental protection and the needs of Rajasthan.

