Russian forces have taken control of a town where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, the governor of Kyiv region said, and fighting was reported in the streets of the besieged southern port of Mariupol. FIGHTING * The mayor of the besieged southeastern port of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, said the situation in city remained critical, with street fighting taking place in its centre. * Russian forces have taken control of the town of Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, the governor of Kyiv region, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, said. * Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was seen chairing an army meeting and discussing weapons supplies in a video posted by his ministry, the first time he had publicly been shown speaking for more than two weeks. * Russia said on Friday the first phase of its military operation in Ukraine was mostly complete and it would focus on "liberating" the Donbass region.

BIDEN VISITS POLAND * U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with top Ukrainian government officials in Warsaw during his visit to Poland to show support for the NATO alliance's eastern flank. CIVILIANS * The mayor of Ukraine's northern city of Chernihiv said 44 severely wounded people, including three children, could not be evacuated to safer areas for treatment since the city had been cut off by Russian forces. * More than 100,000 people still need to be evacuated from Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. * The war in Ukraine has killed 136 children in the 31 days since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general said.

REFUGEES * Ukrainian MasterChef winner Olga Martynovska, who fled to Prague with her 6-year-old daughter to escape Russia's invasion, cooked up borsch and other traditional dishes to raise funds for those trapped back home. ENERGY/MARKETS/BUSINESS * The Russian central bank said the Moscow Exchange will resume trading on Monday, with Russian shares and bonds in normal mode, albeit for half a day. * Ukraine's Zelenskiy called on energy producing countries to increase output so that Russia cannot use its oil and gas wealth to "blackmail" other nations. * Ukraine's new agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi said Ukraine's ability to export grains was getting worse by the day and would only improve if the war with Russia ends.

QUOTES * "President Biden said what is happening in Ukraine will change the history of the 21st century, and we will work together to ensure that this change is in our favour, in Ukraine's favour, in the favour of the democratic world," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba after meeting Biden in Warsaw. COMING UP * Biden is due to give a speech later in Warsaw saying the "free world" opposes Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Compiled by Frances Kerry)

