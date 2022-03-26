K'taka govt approves drinking water projects for 120 villages of Shaggaon, Savanur cities

Left Menu

A major drinking water project has been approved for the 120 villages in Shiggaon and Savanur cities to provide a permanent solution for the drinking water problem in the area, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

ANI | Haveri (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-03-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:32 IST
A major drinking water project has been approved for the 120 villages in Shiggaon and Savanur cities to provide a permanent solution for the drinking water problem in the area, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Speaking after inaugurating the 'Revenue Documents at Your Doorstep' programme at Timmapur village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district today, Bommai informed that various development programmes including the laying of roads, classrooms for schools, community hall, concrete canals have been drawn up.

Apart from this, a sericulture market, industrial township, roads and other projects have been approved for the economic development of the Haveri district, the chief minister stated. With the Revenue department officials delivering land records, maps, income and caste certificates at the doorsteps of the citizens, we have effectively brought the state government to the doors of the citizens, Bommai added.

He said that the Karnataka government is responsive to the problems of the common man. (ANI)

