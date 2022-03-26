Left Menu

Shakambhari Group revives closed steel unit in Purulia

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 21:00 IST
Shakambhari Group revives closed steel unit in Purulia
  • Country:
  • India

City-based steel maker Shakambhari Group on Saturday said it inaugurated a steel plant of Vikash Metal & Power Ltd that had closed down in 2013, in West Bengal's Purulia district.

The group's subsidiary SPS Steels Rolling Mills had completed the process of acquisition and taken over control of Vikash Metal & Power in October last year.

The steel unit, which was subsequently revived over the next five months with an infusion of Rs 1,000 crore capex, has a captive power plant, sponge iron kilns, a steel melting plant and a rolling mill.

It was inaugurated in the presence of state industry minister Partha Chatterjee.

“In the last 12 years Shakambhari Group has acquired and revived five sick units and expanded them with modern technology to produce high-quality steel. The plants have been made energy efficient and cost-effective by developing backward integration. The acquisitions are done with a vision of generating consistent employment for locals,” Shakambhari CMD Deepak Kumar Agarwal said in a statement.

The group’s steel production capacity has exceeded 7 lakh tonne per annum, and its turnover increased from Rs 2,991 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 6,700 crore in the current fiscal, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022