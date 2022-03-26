Left Menu

C'garh govt permits Rajasthan's RVUNL to undertake mining in Parsa East, Kanta Basan coal block in second phase

Chhattisgarh government has permitted Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) to undertake mining in Parsa East and Kanta Basan coal block in the second phase. RVUNL has been permitted to undertake coal mining in 1,136 hectare area.

Chhattisgarh government has permitted Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) to undertake mining in Parsa East and Kanta Basan coal block in the second phase. RVUNL has been permitted to undertake coal mining in 1,136 hectare area. Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held a meeting in Raipur on Friday in this regard.

An official statement issued by the Rajasthan government read, "The efforts of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding the supply of coal to the thermal units of the state have paid off. The Chhattisgarh government has given permission to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for diversion of forest land for coal mining in an area of 1,136 hectares under Phase II of Parsa East-Kanta Basan coal block. Now there will be a smooth supply of coal to the thermal units of the state." The notification said, "Chief Minister Gehlot went to Raipur on Friday and met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and requested him to issue approval for mining in the coal block allotted to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam at the earliest for smooth supply of coal to Rajasthan. After the Chief Minister's meeting with Baghel, the Forest and Climate Change Department, Government of Chhattisgarh, taking a decision with immediate effect, has given permission for diversion of forest land for coal mining in the second phase of Parsa East-Kanta Basan coal block."

"In this regard, the Under Secretary, Forest and Climate Change Department, Government of Chhattisgarh has written a letter to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief of Forest Force, Chhattisgarh to take appropriate action," it read. Notably, the Central government has allotted 15 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) coal blocks in Parsa East-Kanta Basan (PEKB) in Chhattisgarh and 5 MTPA capacity in Parsa to Rajasthan in the year 2015. Mining in the first phase of Parsa East- Kanta Basan coal block has been completed in this month. In such a situation, due to non-supply of coal for the power generation units of Rajasthan, there was a situation of power crisis in the state. Gehlot had urged the Chhattisgarh government to take appropriate positive decisions on this subject at the earliest, keeping in mind the environmental protection and requirements of Rajasthan. (ANI)

