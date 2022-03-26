Left Menu

Stalin at Dubai Expo, invites UAE investors, says Tamil Nadu investor-friendly state in India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is in the United Arab Emirates to attend Dubai Expo 2022, invited UAE investors to invest in the state.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 22:03 IST
Stalin at Dubai Expo, invites UAE investors, says Tamil Nadu investor-friendly state in India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is in the United Arab Emirates to attend Dubai Expo 2022, invited UAE investors to invest in the state. While inaugurating the 'Tami Nadu' stall on Friday at the expo's Indian pavilion, he said that the state has an investor-friendly climate, the Chief minister's Office (CMO) said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister flew to Dubai on Thursday for a four-day trip. Notably, Tamil Nadu week will be observed at the Dubai Expo for one week from March 25 to 31. In the event in Dubai, the Nobel Group of Companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for manufacturing steel pipes with an investment of 1,000 crore with jobs for 1,000 people, the release read.

The MoU was also signed for setting up integrated sewing plants at Rs 500 crore with jobs for 3,000 persons. "Transworld Group also signed an MoU for investing Rs 100 crore with jobs for 1,000 persons; CEOs of these firms exchanged MoUs in the presence of Stalin," it added further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
3
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022