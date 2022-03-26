One dies in Mumbai building collapse
One person died and two were injured after a building collapsed in the Kandivali area of Mumbai earlier this evening, Mumbai Police officials said.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 22:28 IST
The police, along with other officials, reached the spot to ascertain the cause of the incident.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
