One dies in Mumbai building collapse

One person died and two were injured after a building collapsed in the Kandivali area of Mumbai earlier this evening, Mumbai Police officials said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 22:28 IST
Visual of spot from Kandivali area of Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police, along with other officials, reached the spot to ascertain the cause of the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

