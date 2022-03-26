NGO moves SC seeking direction to rehabilitate Kashmiri Hindus, Sikhs

An NGO has approached the Supreme Court seeking direction to the government to rehabilitate or resettle the Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs including those who have migrated after the exodus in 1990 and onwards from Kashmir and any other part of the country. We The Citizens, NGO, filed the plea through advocate Barun Kumar Sinha asking the apex court to direct the Central government and Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir to conduct a census of Hindus and Sikhs of Jammu and Kashmir who have been victims or survivors of genocide, residing in different parts of India.

"Issue directions to the respondents to declare that all sale of properties post-exodus in the year January 1990 whether religious, residential, agricultural, commercial, institutional, educational or any other immovable property as null and void. To constitute a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to identify the perpetrators who were involved, aided and abated genocide of Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir during the period from 1989-2003 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir," the PIL added. It further urged the court to direct the Centre and J-K to prosecute the accused on the basis of the report of SIT constituted by them in accordance with the law.

Those who migrated from Kashmir by leaving behind their immovable properties have been leaving a life of refugees in other parts of India, alleged the plea. (ANI)

